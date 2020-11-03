Not to accept Tuesday's results diminishes us

That would not be out of bounds, but what would cross the line is a blanket dismissal of the outcome — from either candidate - based on exaggerations of the impacts of some routine irregularities that just come with the territory.

Unless there are some rare or extraordinary circumstances, the candidates should accept the results of the election and play their parts to ensure the nation moves peacefully to the next administration, whether that be Trump or Biden.

But it doesn’t stop with them.

Anxieties are high in the United States that civil unrest will occur as a result of the election. That is a sad commentary and suddenly places the U.S. in the same category as some underdeveloped countries where citizens have no faith in the outcomes of their elections.

Is that what we’ve come to? Have we now dropped to the point that we will allow the very fabric of American democracy to come into question because the incumbent is trying to undermine this institution as he has so many others?

Trump’s supporters should do their duty and go to the polls and vote for him. His detractors should do their duty and go to the polls and vote against him. But the freedoms we cherish in America — including our sacred freedom to vote — comes with responsibility.