No time to waste to work together to save the earth

Last year, 2020, was the year that the climate crisis came to my doorstep — again. Just eight years after my parents’ home was destroyed by Superstorm Sandy, record-breaking wildfires swept through the West, claiming homes, lives and even an entire town. For one terrifying day, my sky turned orange; for weeks afterward, my family and I and millions of others breathed smoky, unhealthy air.

We were far from alone. From Australia, to Honduras, to Iowa and the Gulf Coast, 2020 brought climate disasters to communities around the world, including those that already had been pummeled by storms made fiercer by climate change. It’s clearer than ever that we must take immediate action to prevent the climate crisis from getting even worse.

Earth Day isn’t the only day we should spend working to make that happen, of course. But it’s a useful ritual that can draw everyone’s attention back to an issue that can seem too overwhelming even to think about. It’s an opportunity to set aside the voice that says, “I’ll deal with that tomorrow,” and consider what we can do to protect our shared home for ourselves, our kids and future generations — right now.