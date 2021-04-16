No one is likely to mourn financier Bernie Madoff

In real dollars, the Madoff Ponzi scheme lost around $19 billion. According to the trustee for the Madoff estate, $14.4 billion has been recovered so far — an extraordinary accomplishment. But that does not suggest that Madoff’s former clients are close to being made whole. You see, when you add in the fictitious gains that the victims thought they had, the amount comes to more than $64 billion. Even if the trustee, Irving Picard, were to recover the entire $19 billion, the victims still would be out $45 billion. Though that money never truly existed, it was very real in the minds of the victims who were counting on it.

What’s more, many of the victims were sued by Picard, who tried to claw back money that Madoff had paid out to them. The theory — and it is very common in the aftermath of a Ponzi scheme — is that because that money was stolen, it didn’t belong to the recipient. Most people wound up settling with the trustee — which sometimes meant selling a home or making other painful financial sacrifices. Many victims wound up embittered not just because of Madoff but because of the trustee as well.