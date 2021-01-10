No one is in charge of vaccine rollout

The last thing we need in these circumstances are special restrictions on who can administer vaccines — restrictions that send the perverse message that vaccines against this disease are somehow more questionable than those against the flu or measles.

Before we lose more time, it’s worth asking what a program to get vaccines to people as quickly and effectively as possible might look like. Economist John Cochrane has made the case for selling vaccines to the highest bidder. That’s not going to happen, but we could do better by abandoning the urge to control every aspect of the process.

Keep it simple

Keep it simple. Use rationing rules people can understand easily. Worry less about queue jumping and more about getting vaccines into arms as quickly as possible. Trust medical professionals to do their jobs.

Leaving matters to the states has one big virtue: It allows some pragmatic experimentation unapproved by the Centers for Disease Control’s bureaucrats. A growing number have gone to a simple age cutoff, offering vaccines to everyone over, say, 65.