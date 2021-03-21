No longer willing to suffer in silence

What I didn’t know then — which I do now — was that those taunts to make me feel inferior because of my physical appearance were acts of hate and they were learned behaviors the kids picked up from their parents. What kind of person teaches another that it’s OK to attack someone in this way?

I never imagined back then that such hate would be triggered so openly by the leader of a political party, but that’s where we are today.

In 1854, the California Supreme Court ruled that testimony from Chinese Americans was inadmissible because they “were a race of people whom nature has marked as inferior, and who are incapable of progress or intellectual development beyond a certain point.”

That kind of thinking seems to be alive and well today, egged on by the Republican Party. Last September, 164 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against a resolution authored by Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York, to condemn racism against Asian Americans. It was a sobering reminder of how mainstream bigotry against the Asian American Pacific Islander community has become in the Republican Party. Meng reintroduced the resolution in late February.