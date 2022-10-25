Nicole Gallucci, College Station City Council Special Place 5

1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words)

I believe a family-oriented entertainment venue would be an ideal replacement, but I am not entirely comfortable with it being in the city’s hands. Owning a building we are not sure what to do with, literally attached to a private shopping mall, concerns me on a few different levels. Knowing we purchased it for $3.8 M more than what it sold for in June 2021, did we overinvest? How fine is the line we are walking when maintaining a safe distance between government and commercial properties and private corporations, both literally and figuratively?

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

Yes, I believe our current city council is respectful to its citizens, both in the time and opportunities they provide for speaking at each meeting, and in the ways residential speakers are treated during their time at the podium and during the decision making process.

3. There has long been antagonism between neighborhoods and business in College Station. How do you ensure that both sides are treated fairly and responsibly? (150 words)

I think some of this antagonism can be replaced with a bridge when we can assure that every party being affected by decisions has a seat at the table. We also need to make sure every party is being held to the same standards. A misconceived favoritism towards developers arises when we give private developers free-reign to purchase strips of established residential neighborhoods, leaving families, many of whom serve the college and have kids of their own, with nowhere to go. Maybe this problem wouldn’t exist if we enforced a minimum maintenance standard for each of the apartment complexes our students occupy. Maybe we could resolve the parking frustrations in residential neighborhoods if we required the architectural designs for student housing to include two parking spots per room. Maybe we can ease the worries of families if we started improving our public transportation today for those who must commute from

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

I have had the privilege of residing in BCS for over six years, giving me the time to experience and understand our culture, however, it is not my hometown. I was raised in the Rio Grande Valley, another semi-isolated community made up of many small towns. Both valley communities are culture rich and share strong similarities. College Station and Bryan are fast growing towns. I spent my later years in Dallas-Fort Worth, two sister cities who assist each other with growth in a friendly competition. A UT grad with a degree in digital marketing and design, I would be the youngest person on the council. I would be the