New Georgia voting law doesn't restore Jim Crow

The sort of folk who get their news in tweets and social media spasms actually might believe that forcing someone to bring their own water to stand in a voting line is a human rights violation. They have no first-hand memory of crowds mowed down by Bull Connor’s water hoses, more powerful and at least as damaging as pepper spray. They’d have to google the name “Medgar Evers” to realize that needing some form of readily available ID to cast a vote is not the same thing as getting gunned down in your driveway. They like the poetry of Amanda Gorman, their generation’s Maya Anjelou, appreciate the stylized words of woke rappers such as Common, and love the music played on a loop (Rise up, Rise up!) on the saccharine promos of self-interested cable networks.

They think they are warriors because of the things they post on Tik Tok and Instagram, and the elders on the left let them think that they are part of a movement as big and as great as what came before.

And now they have a president telling them that Jim Crow is back, and better than ever. Or bigger than ever. Or whatever he needs to say to get people to love him and hate his predecessor.