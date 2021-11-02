New districts are challenged

Democratic President Joe Biden won 14 of the current U.S. House districts, but would have won 13 under the new maps. That means while Trump won 52.1% of the statewide vote, he would have won in more than 65% of the new congressional districts.

The new map adds the two additional congressional districts, but despite the huge growth dominated by people of color, the Republican mapmakers gave white voters effective control of districts in the Houston and Austin areas.

The mapmakers reduced Hispanic-majority districts from eight to seven, and Black-majority districts from one to zero. The number of white-majority districts would increase from the current 22 to 23.

The Republican lawmakers responsible for drawing those maps and those for the House, Senate and state school board — all of which were passed during the third special legislative session — insisted they were drawn blind to race.

But all four maps already had been challenged in a separate federal lawsuit in El Paso on Oct. 18, by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

The [National Democratic Redistricting Committee] lawsuit in Austin asks U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to throw out the new redistricting map, and order that a new one be drawn that: