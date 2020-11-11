Never the same after World War I

But the Army drafted Alexander, and by late July, his 89th Division and the 342nd Field Artillery unit was on the front, where he spent seven weeks under non-stop enemy attack.

After rejoining the Cubs in 1919, Alexander slowly worked his way back to become close-to, but not quite, the stellar pitcher he had been before his military service.

Alexander’s alcohol dependency, however, troubled Cubs’ senior management, and in 1926 the team dumped the 39-year-old pitcher off to St. Louis, where he would star in the legendary New York Yankees-Cardinals World Series.

Alexander notched wins in games two and six. In the pivotal, seventh game, Old Pete came in from the bullpen in the seventh with the bases loaded, and preserved the Cards 3-2 lead. Years later, Ruth wrote that the very sight of Alexander chewing his tobacco, and “pitching baseballs as easy as pitching hay is enough to take the heart out of a fellow.” Alexander’s summed up his pitching philosophy as doing in one pitch what others do in three.

Traded to the Phillies in 1930, Alexander couldn’t maintain his excellence, and after an unsuccessful minor league stint, he retired. A prolonged period of personal decline followed.