Navy shipyards in desperate need of modernization

The Navy submitted the SIOP to Congress back in 2018 and has been pursuing it since. But two issues remain – both of which should be addressed through legislation.

The first is that the SIOP is a 20-year plan that depends on just-in-time funding, through annual defense appropriations, for a long series of projects. If funding for one dry-dock reconstruction project is delayed in a fiscal year (for example), the effects would ripple effect across the entire plan, as well as the entire maintenance schedule, for the nuclear-powered fleet.

Other funding solutions could resolve this problem and give the Navy guaranteed, consistent funding to complete the plan. One bipartisan proposal by Sens. Roger Wicker, Tim Kaine, Susan Collins, Angus King and Jeanne Shaheen (with companion legislation in the House by Reps. Rob Wittman and Mike Gallagher) would use the Defense Production Act to fund the entire SIOP with a one-time, $21 billion payment to the Navy. Such a move would provide the Navy access to consistent funding it needs to ensure it can bring its shipyards up to date.