Movements merge with environmental efforts

The environmental progress achieved over the past half-century provides some important insights into how we move forward over the next 50 years and beyond. It is worth emphasizing that freer economies are cleaner. Many of the indicators that measure a country’s overall economic freedom, such as private property rights and a strong rule of law, reward innovation, drive efficiencies and incentivize environmental stewardship.

Further, economic growth and environmental well-being should not be viewed as being in conflict with one another, but in cooperation. Free countries generate more wealth for people and communities to protect the environment. Overall, The Heritage Foundation’s Index of Economic Freedom and Yale University’s Environmental Performance Index show a strong, positive correlation between a country’s economic freedom and environmental performance.

Another lesson is to harness the power of incentives. Positive incentives create opportunities for voluntary cooperation. Consider how Floridians have handled lionfish, an invasive species found just off the coast.

As a 2015 CBS story reported, “They eat anything it can fit in its mouth and so far, there’s nothing in the ocean that eats the lionfish. They have spines that sting anything that comes in contact with them and even sharks are afraid of them.”