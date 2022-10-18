Morgan Mangan,College Station school district, Place 5

1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words)

Our students are facing an unprecedented number of threats to their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Safety and security in our schools is a concern that demands continual assessment and improvement. I believe that our solutions to safety issues should be forceful, creative, and should involve faculty input. As a board member, I will be relentless in the fight to protect against hateful ideologies, the sexualization of children, and physical threats of violence in our schools. Parents should be able to have confidence that their children are always safe on school grounds.

2. Studies show that America’s children regressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. How should the College Station school district ensure that its students are where they should be at their grade level? (150 words)

We need to begin by acknowledging that closing schools and forcing virtual learning was detrimental to our children and should never again be considered an appropriate response to hysteria. Nationally, Math and Reading scores were on a downward trajectory prior to 2020. Lockdowns exacerbated the existing decline and resulted in unbelievable levels of learning loss, particularly in elementary school students. I firmly believe that high expectations in the classroom, combined with passionate educators, typically yields a higher level of performance. I will fight for an environment where students are growing academically in core competencies and where literary mastery across all demographics is the top priority.

3. Do you believe the College Station school district is planning adequately for the future in what is known to be a rapidly growing community? (150 words)

Planning for growth is an ongoing and inevitable challenge that ought to be approached thoughtfully. College Station ISD must balance the need for future facilities with necessary maintenance and improvements at existing campuses. Anytime taxpayer dollars are spent the stakeholders should be included in the conversation, and the process should be transparent. A growing district is good but producing confident and capable students should be priority number one.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this school board race? (100 words)

I am not a politician, and after what we’ve experienced the past two years, I consider that a good quality. I am a concerned mother, a conscientious taxpayer, and a local business owner. My businesses have been serving the Brazos Valley since 2015, are successful and financially sound, and employ almost 40 members of our community. My 10+ years in Real Estate have given me a unique perspective on the local economy and growth patterns throughout Bryan-College Station. That is the experience I bring and the lens through which I will approach my duty as a school board member. More