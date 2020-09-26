More questions to ask before you vote

I disagree strongly with the talking points presented by Elizabeth Tebeaux (Eagle, Sept. 25). Our upcoming election is not a choice between democracy and socialism. It is a choice between democracy and hypocrisy.
The following questions hopefully will clarify the differences.
• It took from its introduction in 2009 until this year to implement fully the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which covered 30 million previously uninsured Americans, while also guaranteeing coverage of pre-existing conditions for all. Do you approve of “repeal and replace” now?
• Do you also disapprove of an option which would allow us to choose between keeping our current (for-profit) health insurance plan, and a less expensive and universal government plan?
• Whether you’re a woman or a man, would you opt to have a state or federal legislative body determine your options for your health care and family planning, in place of your doctor?
• Do you support allowing those elected to the highest office determine what health agencies are funded, which health experts are hired and fired, and how and what information is released to us?
• Do you support the majority party, in the state or federal government, having the ability to place roadblocks or restrictions on the opposing party’s right to vote?
• Do you support your state government’s right to favor the party in power by redrawing voting districts that will benefit their party’s candidates in elections?
• With disparities between the wealthy and those at the bottom increasing precipitously, do you support additional tax breaks and loopholes for corporations, industries and wealthy individuals? Do you support these wealthy executives’ ability to use their newly-gained profits to increase managerial bonuses and buy back their own stocks — which artificially bumps up share prices?
• Currently, all individual employees are taxed at 7.5% of all earnings (15.3% for self-employed) up to the capped limit of $137,700 on all income. This means that most Americans are taxed on 100% of all our income. All earnings above that limit are not subject to payroll tax deductions. Do you believe the capped limit should remain the same, even for those who can most afford to pay more? Do you believe our huge debt crisis should continue to swell while many of those at the top have said that they should be taxed more heavily?
• Do you believe law-abiding, undocumented workers, who also are taxed on 100% of all earnings — but can never legally receive or claim Social Security or Medicare benefits — should be removed or forbidden to enter the U.S.?
• Do you do agree reduced support should be continued for our public-school system which is open to any child? Do you instead favor transfer of that support to religious, private or charter schools that can choose which students they will admit?
• Do you believe that the cost of higher education should prohibit many people from attending colleges and universities? Do you think those who graduate as teachers, doctors, lawyers, scientists or, really, any field should be burdened with hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt?
• Do you support the current federal and state prison systems becoming for-profit, privately owned and with no oversight?
• Do you support the lifetime hardships endured by those who do not commit violent crimes, but have lifetime criminal records that affect their ability to find employment or housing?
• Do you support continuing the tax breaks and subsidization of oil and gas production, in lieu of redirecting resources to renewable and cheaper energy sources that would make America cleaner, more competitive and energy independent?
• The Environmental Protection Agency regulates and monitors our air and water quality for our health and safety. Do you approve the continuation of our current administration’s deregulation of EPA’s oversight, and the dismissal of hundreds of scientists and staff since 2017?
• Do you support the current administration’s efforts to decrease the size of and accessibility to our national parks to allow for more oil and gas exploration?
• Do you support ignoring threats to our troops overseas, demeaning our service members and demoralizing their leaders?
• Do you support the firing of career military leaders, diplomats and experts in every field who happen to disagree with the tactics of our elected officials?
• Do you choose to ignore false narratives, questionable motives and ignorance of our Constitution and balance of power? If so, do you also choose to ignore truth, sincerity and those who care whether or not we are able to continue as a democratic nation?
Add up your “yes” and “no” answers, then check out the platforms for both the Republican and Democratic parties — and vote for what is in your heart.
Carol Biggs is longtime resident of College Station.
