More questions to ask before you vote

• Do you support your state government’s right to favor the party in power by redrawing voting districts that will benefit their party’s candidates in elections?

• With disparities between the wealthy and those at the bottom increasing precipitously, do you support additional tax breaks and loopholes for corporations, industries and wealthy individuals? Do you support these wealthy executives’ ability to use their newly-gained profits to increase managerial bonuses and buy back their own stocks — which artificially bumps up share prices?

• Currently, all individual employees are taxed at 7.5% of all earnings (15.3% for self-employed) up to the capped limit of $137,700 on all income. This means that most Americans are taxed on 100% of all our income. All earnings above that limit are not subject to payroll tax deductions. Do you believe the capped limit should remain the same, even for those who can most afford to pay more? Do you believe our huge debt crisis should continue to swell while many of those at the top have said that they should be taxed more heavily?

• Do you believe law-abiding, undocumented workers, who also are taxed on 100% of all earnings — but can never legally receive or claim Social Security or Medicare benefits — should be removed or forbidden to enter the U.S.?