Missing the chance to sing out to the world

Like millions of others, I’m addicted to those soaring harmonies. Before the pandemic, some 54 million Americans took part in group singing. That’s 1 in 6 of us. I grew up singing in choirs, choruses and musicals, and chose a college — Yale — steeped in singing, where choirs performed gorgeous cantatas and entryways rang with Cole Porter tunes.

As an adult, I missed all that, so a friend and I started a singing circle that became a seven-woman performing group. We called ourselves Stella and gave our first concert at an art museum in 2000.

Our lineup remained mostly constant, and we came to know one another’s voices intimately. We’d blow an opening note and fall into a chord as naturally as leaves fall to the ground.

Rehearsals gave us time and space to create together. What happens if we flip the chord upside down? What if we omit the third, leaving a haunting open fifth?

The results could be hilarious, or beautiful.