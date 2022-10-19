Mike Southerland, Bryan mayor

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words)

The City of Bryan has five districts, district six at large and the mayor. The city council project ranking system is very weak. It does not allocate resources to the greatest need. For instance, the current ranking system gives 20% of a project score to image while only giving health and public safety a combined total of 10%. Funding is also given a weight but should not be considered until the funding process is completed. This scoring system leads to the older part of town, not on the main roads with high visibility, being neglected. Some lots do not have sewer, flood prevention, proper fire hydrant placement, natural gas service, sufficient police protection to include neighborhood and individual health. I have a scoring system used by other cities that has significant impact on the real problem areas. I hope to implement it or an UpToDate fairer more effective process.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

The citizens are not being treated with any respect. Some citizens that come to the meetings consistently with important city issues are asked not to return. The mayor routinely reduces the speaker’s time when there are critical topics to be discussed. The mayor consistently insults speakers with which he does not agree. The citizen’s input is no longer broadcast live so others can see they are not alone in their concerns about city issues. There is only one meeting per month and the city charter requires two meetings on separate days. The council does not appear to be interested in the citizen comments, because they do not pay attention most of the time and there is not any follow up to make sure the issues presented are addressed. I will hold public meetings where citizens are heard, there issues recorded and followed up until a resolution has been reached.

3. What major projects would you like the city to undertake in the next 10 years? (150 words)

Upgrade Bryan PD’s safety and security: Upgrade Bryan PD equipment and procedures to focus on school students, citizens, the police force safety, and neighborhoods.

Flooding projects throughout the community: Begin with Castle Heights, complete Burton Creek buy outs, The Oaks, Lyndale Acres, then after rescoring flooding projects currently identified.

Repair all roads and streets identified on the improvement plan as fast as possible.

Sidewalks all throughout the community: Begin with building sidewalks along Sandy Point Road to allow school children to safely walk to school, then in order of need.

Build, rent or use a current city facility for a multifunction senior center that has been requested by seniors for many years.

Review and rescore all “submitted unfunded projects” on the current city list. (https://www.bryantx.gov/capital-improvement-projects/future-capital-improvement-projects/#futureProjects}

Change the rezoning notification process to include at least 500 ft notification area and one month notification time. This will allow the neighborhoods enough

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

22 years Military Service, Vietnam helicopter pilot

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, with Honors from the University of Southern Mississippi

12 ½ years elected to the Bryan City Council

12 ½ years of city tax rate and Budget exclusive experience

5 plus years as the City Bryan liaison to the Ground Water District

8 years on the BISD City Council committee

Led the adoptions of the Neighborhood Conservation District zoning

Led the annexation of RELLIS Campus

Led the council to locate the Health Science next to the Traditions development

Collaborated with citizens and city staff to reduce flooding