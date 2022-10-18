Michael Martinez, College Station school district, Place 5

1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words)

I believe our school district can always improve when it comes to the safety of our students. One of the efforts I would like to see happen as a board of trustees, is researching how we can find ways to safely and strategically arm our teachers and staff within our schools. As a military veteran, I take arming any individual very seriously. We have to look at all options that are available for a safe environment. There are two programs in Texas called The Texas School Guardian Program and The School Marshal Program. These programs can be very useful to our district and give our community a peace of mind when our teachers and staff on site are qualified to carry in case of an emergency. I’m confident as a school board member to help create policies and procedures that will build a safer school district for our students.

2. Studies show that America’s children regressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. How should the College Station school district ensure that its students are where they should be at their grade level? (150 words)

Students in our school district went through an aggressive pandemic experience with Covid-19 the last couple of years. I think there are a couple of ways to help our students stay up to speed academically. First, it is very important for our district to keep encouraging parent involvement. Research has shown that students with involved parents are more likely to attend school regularly and accomplish higher grades and test scores. Second, I would like to see more efforts on providing extra resources for situations involving mental health. For example, our district can look into creating a Mental Health Response Team for CSISD. The more attention we can have on kids struggling during abnormal situations, like a pandemic, the better we can ensure they are thriving at their own grade level. Our teachers and staff need all the help they can get, and I believe this would be the best approach

3. Do you believe the College Station school district is planning adequately for the future in what is known to be a rapidly growing community? (150 words)

I grew up in College Station and have vastly seen the changes our district has made since I graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 2006. There is no doubt that growth is inevitable with Texas A&M in our backyard, and we have to be very strategic on how we plan for the future. College Station High School was designed to have more classrooms added in order to maintain rapid growth. However, depending on that rate will determine if adding another high school is in the future sooner rather than later. I think our district needs to look at what the additional third high school would cost compared to adding additional classrooms to our current high school. That assessment would give us a clear picture on what is best for our district and what steps we need to take to get there. Overall, I have been very pleased with our

4. What education and experience do you bring to this school board race? (100 words)

I am proud to say that my education began at College Station ISD and I owe my success to the committed teachers and staff of this school district. After high school, I decided to enlist in the United States Navy as a Quartermaster, where I was responsible for navigating a warship across distant ports around the world. I am currently working for my family’s appliance repair business as Director of Operations and have learned so much about owning a business in our area. This experience has taught me a lot about dedication, leadership, and teamwork, which I plan to bring to CSISD if elected as a school board member.