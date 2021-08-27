Mexico's Indigenous people remain

They pretty much lived as they had for 400 years when the Rarámuri ended up there after the Spanish crushed several rebellions.

My friend and I stayed in a dirt-and-mud village called Cusarare, “a place of eagles.” At first, the people were reluctant to talk to me. I was a chabochi, someone not from there. But when I told them I was reclaiming my heritage, they brightened. One of them explained why: “When people leave, nobody comes back.” Instead of turning me away, they invited me into their homes, some in caves, and to learn more about their culture.

I was given a chapareque, a Rarámuri musical instrument made of maguey wood and cat-gut strings. I learned a few words like “Kwira Va,” the greeting and goodbye that really means “we are one.”

By the end of my visit, the local mayor (who also owned the only radio and drove the only bulldozer) offered me a piece of ejido land (which I could not own) to build a house. Tempted, I nonetheless returned to the United States. I’ve never forgotten my relatives in the Copper Canyon.