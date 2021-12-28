Memories of home images

Since there was never adequate indoor light during photography, color images were almost too dark to identify. Lighting was better outdoors — except that sun flares often obliterated the picture.

Still, the family watched in rapt attention, with the kids yelping about how goofy we looked. As for my parents and grandparents, whenever the camera was pointed their way they waved. They didn’t smile much back then, but they really knew how to wave.

True horror came when the film jammed. The projector’s bulb required so much wattage that it became red hot, causing the film to catch fire. We’d watch an eerie image on the wall of a still frame burning from the center outward until it melted away.

Home-moviemaking became simpler when videotape reached the consumer market in the 1970s. Technically, we no longer were “filming,” we were “taping.” I owned a bulky Panasonic camcorder that used full-sized VHS tapes and was so heavy I had to balance it on my shoulder.

Most of us quickly discarded our movie projectors, leaving many 8mm reels of unwatchable family memories. I sent my film to a company that transferred the content to VHS so it would “last forever,” which turned out to be roughly 15 years.