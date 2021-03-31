Memories of encounters with Larry McMurtry

Enlisting the aid of a convenience store patron named Larry (I seem to recall), Gary and I followed him to the front of a very nice home that Larry said was McMurtry’s. We stood out there talking until early morning paranoia crept in, and we feared that McMurtry would come barreling out for disturbing him. We left, but the pilgrimage had begun.

Gary and I stayed at the Spur Hotel, mainly because it was close to the local library. We checked out the videotape (that dates this tale) of The Last Picture Show from said library to watch in the hotel lobby. There was that one moment in the film where the camera pans by the Spur. It was like living in a myth.

We ate at the local Dairy Queen a la Walter Benjamin at the Dairy Queen, McMurtry’s great book of essays when he turned 60. We visited the site of the last picture show. Gary wanted us to play pool at the local VFW. I lost. I’m not sure why the VFW — the McMurtry thing to do? Now that I think about it — Gary was pretty much the progenitor of both McMurtry-themed trips.

Anyhow, we mainly spent time at Booked Up, the sprawling bookstores that took up most of the tiny downtown of Archer City. It’s a haven and heaven for booklovers. I believe it was on our second visit to Booked Up that we met McMurtry.