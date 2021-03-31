Memories of encounters with Larry McMurtry

I once stood outside Larry McMurtry’s house at 2:30 in the morning, wondering if he was going to rush out to chase me away with a .410 shotgun.
Okay, that’s not completely true, but it’s a great story, and McMurtry, the titan of Texas and American writing who died March 26, was all about great stories.
This is not one of McMurtry’s stories though, just my two vivid memories connected to McMurtry — one which does involve me standing outside his (purported) home in Archer City very late one night.
My first memory comes from a trip a number of years ago when I visited the collection of McMurtry’s papers at the University of North Texas. I remember looking through one box of documents connected with his first novel Horseman, Pass By that was made into the movie Hud starring Paul Newman.
I was stunned to find — by my count — 17 drafts of the first chapter of the novel. These were all typewritten— McMurtry used a typewriter to the end, I understand — with plenty of notes and edits on each page. As someone then who fancied himself a writer, I marveled at the discipline it must have taken to craft that story that much to get it right. That’s a lot of typing.
My second memory is about a bit more whimsical trip a decade or two ago. My writer friend Gary and I decided we were going on a pilgrimage of sorts to Archer City, McMurtry’s home and site of his Booked Up bookstores. In the days before Google Maps and with our usual crackerjack navigation skills, we managed to stumble into Archer City sometime around 2 in the morning.
Enlisting the aid of a convenience store patron named Larry (I seem to recall), Gary and I followed him to the front of a very nice home that Larry said was McMurtry’s. We stood out there talking until early morning paranoia crept in, and we feared that McMurtry would come barreling out for disturbing him. We left, but the pilgrimage had begun.
Gary and I stayed at the Spur Hotel, mainly because it was close to the local library. We checked out the videotape (that dates this tale) of The Last Picture Show from said library to watch in the hotel lobby. There was that one moment in the film where the camera pans by the Spur. It was like living in a myth.
We ate at the local Dairy Queen a la Walter Benjamin at the Dairy Queen, McMurtry’s great book of essays when he turned 60. We visited the site of the last picture show. Gary wanted us to play pool at the local VFW. I lost. I’m not sure why the VFW — the McMurtry thing to do? Now that I think about it — Gary was pretty much the progenitor of both McMurtry-themed trips.
Anyhow, we mainly spent time at Booked Up, the sprawling bookstores that took up most of the tiny downtown of Archer City. It’s a haven and heaven for booklovers. I believe it was on our second visit to Booked Up that we met McMurtry.
Gary and I were just perusing the vast array of literature when one of us spotted this older gentleman shelving books. As I recall, much hushed whispering went on between us as we determined these things: yes, it was indeed the famed author; and yes, we were going to say something to him.
This is the part where reality pales versus the story. I don’t even recall the gist of our brief conversation. It was something mundane about books in general, the sort of talk one booklover would exchange with another. McMurtry didn’t introduce himself; we didn’t introduce ourselves. I don’t think Gary and I even acknowledged we knew it was him; we were trying to be so cool.
Frankly, I was flabbergasted actually to meet McMurtry. Sure, we had talked about the possibility, but the reality reduced us to poorly drawn characters in bad fiction — at least in my mind. McMurtry likely recognized us for what we were, but he was kind and calm. That’s my main memory of him to this day.
So, I mourn the loss of not only a tremendous writer, but a man who was generous with his time when he didn’t have to be. McMurtry left a wealth of fiction and non-fiction for us readers as well as a love of books.
Go crack a book in his honor, and condolences to his family.
Thanks, Larry.
Mike L. Downey. a Bryan resident, is the president of Brazos Writers.