Meet the candidates for Bryan City Council, Single Member Districts 1 and 2

Today, The Eagle takes a look at the candidates for Bryan City. for Single Member Districts 1 and 2.

Current incumbents in both positions have served six years and are prevented from running this year by term limits.

The city of Bryan elects five council members from single member districts, but the mayor and the sixth council member are elected at-large, by all the voters throughout the city.

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday at five locations:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan.

Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan.

Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan.

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road, College Station.

College Station City Hall — 1101 Texas Ave., Bush 4141 Community Room.

Hours for early voting are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, and 7a.m.to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Voters must present one of seven forms of identification:

Texas driver’s license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph

U.S. passport

Here are the candidates for Bryan City Council, Single Member Districts 1 and 2, in ballot order: