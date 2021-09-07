Media right to criticize Joe Biden

But what must be most galling to the Biden team is the torrent of criticism from major media outlets who’ve been generally and often openly supportive in the past.

If the administration expected they’d fall in line and dutifully record the White House crafted narrative, it was a glaring and naïve misunderstanding of the media’s foundational obligation to report as factually and accurately as humanly possible on a rapidly developing, perilous and chaotic sequence of events.

What reporters saw on the ground in Afghanistan and conveyed to their viewers and readers was often sharply at odds with the administration’s repeated assurances that the situation was under control and successful.

There was simply too much visual evidence proving otherwise and reporting it was an example of journalistic professionalism and integrity, unsullied by partisan spin.

While the president’s defenders had the good sense to avoid for the most part the low-level rhetoric employed by his predecessor, they went down the same path – blaming the media for reporting objectively and deviating from their preferred story line.