McConaughey decision gives Beto a boost

Here are some comments from Republican challengers to Paxton, reported by the excellent weekly State of Texas program on Austin’s KXAN-TV:

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman: “It is time for Ken Paxton to resign, and focus on his own legal issues. Ken Paxton was accused by seven of his hand-chosen attorneys. These are people he picked. These are conservative lawyers.

“This is not the Democrats coming after Ken Paxton. These are his hand-chosen attorneys, with lives and careers and families.

“They said, ‘My boss. I believe, is guilty of criminal wrongdoing.’ He gets investigated by the FBI for potential corruption and abuse-of-office charges.”

Gohmert: “I’m extremely concerned that if our attorney general wins (the Republican primary), because of awareness of what’s going on, that some of the fine people that have filed referral to the FBI, they’ll wait, and then they’ll indict him after the primary, and then you can’t change who’s on the general election form. And he only won with 50.6 percent of the vote last time.

“And this time we would lose, and have a Democrat for attorney general.