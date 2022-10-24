Mark Smith, College Station Council Place 1

1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words)

The Chimney Hill purchase did not turn out well for the City and because of that I think that the City Council should be extra cautious in the arena of real estate purchases for economic development. Usually these purchases are made in order to facilitate a desired development agreement that will not only be an asset to the city but also eventually cover the cost of purchase. In regards to the Macy’s purchase, I am not privy to the rationale for this purchase. Hopefully it will turn out to be good for the City

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

I feel that people speaking to the City Council are respectfully heard. The City Council might appear to be inattentive because they do not engage in conversation or answer questions during the public comments portion of the agenda. This is a condition of the Texas Open Meetings Act

3. There has long been antagonism between neighborhoods and business in College Station. How do you ensure that both sides are treated fairly and responsibly? (150 words)

Business and neighborhoods are not opposing interests. It is reasonable to be both pro-neighborhood and pro-business. Citizens of College Station own, operate and are employed by businesses. Those same citizens live in neighborhoods in College Station. Both businesses and neighborhoods add to the quality of life in College Station. College Station’s Comprehensive Plan, zoning, and development regulations provide a transparent arena so that all citizens can be treated fairly and responsibly.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

Bachelors in Civil Engineering and Masters in Public Administration from Texas A&M

30 years working for the City of College Station, 16 years of that as Public Works Director and member of the City’s Management Team

Two years as a member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment and currently a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

My years of experience as an employee and volunteer with the City give me a good understanding of the interdependence of city departments, the relationship of the city to local business and development, and the interplay of the city with the university.