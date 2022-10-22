Marca Ewers-Shurtleff, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words)

Because the city has districts with very distinct needs, the Council works to provide each district with funding to address these needs based on the urgency of that need. For example, SMD 1 and SMD2 are the oldest parts of the city. Thus, their infrastructure, etc. is in need of the most repair and investment by the City of Bryan. My district, SMD 5, has areas such as Traditions, Edgewater, and Autumn Lake that are new and require less immediate investment from the city. However, my district also has aging areas. It is critical that we address each district according to need. The council works as a unit to provide the most benefit to the city as a whole. However, each councilman is responsible for representing their particular district and brining the needs to the attention of the council as a whole.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

I have not attended every council meeting as I am not a current member of the city council. However, I have attended many and have seen professionalism displayed by the council at each meeting I attended. Time limits are in place to ensure every citizen who wishes to be heard has that opportunity. It is my sincere hope that council listens to their constituents and I believe they do. As a former Mayor, I know that the opinions of those who attend council are not always shared with the majority of the city. However, I believe respect and thoughtfulness are owed to each person that takes the time to participate in our democracy.

3. What major projects would you like the city to undertake in the next 10 years? (150 words)

Bryan is going to continue to grow. I’d like to see the city continue to undertake the task of promoting economic development while addressing aging infrastructure and keeping our citizens safe. Bryan is located in the Texas Triangle Park & Inland Port. We have the Texas A&M Health Science Center, Historic Downtown Bryan, Infrastructure & Rail-Ready Acreage for Development, Dynamic Industrial Development, World-Class Health Care, and Texas A&M University & Blinn College. The City needs to utilize all of our advantages to improve the quality of life for our citizens.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

Texas A&M graduate. After working for U.S. Congress, Texas House/Senate, working in Legislative Affairs for the Texas Department of Agriculture, serving as Mayor and running a large-scale agricultural operation, I graduated Cum Laude from South Texas College of Law. I own and operate my law firm. I was named “Super Lawyer” by Texas Monthly in 2019—2022.

I have reviewed and drafted municipal contracts, drafted and passed ordinances, and will bring a wealth of legal experience to the position. I also serve as Vice-Chair of Planning and Zoning and as a board member on the Bryan Business Council.