Mandates are at the root of the problem

None of these limitations of the vaccines is new.

We’ve known for a long time that masks are virtually useless against COVID and the vaccines are not the miracle jab Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Biden gang built them up to be.

Even the Democrats and their parrots in the media now realize it’s time to surrender in the botched war on COVID, but it’s not because the science or the data has changed.

It’s because the politics of COVID has changed — in the past week.

Democrats in Blue States now are falling all over each other calling for the end of mask mandates because they realize a majority of Americans have had enough of the failed Fauci-Biden campaign.

It’s time to conduct the sensible COVID policy we should have conducted in the first place: focusing on helping the vulnerable and letting the rest of us get on with our lives.

That means kids under 15 should not be forced to be vaccinated, masked, used as medical guinea pigs or allowed to be political props in photo ops for phonies like Stacy Abrams.

In other words, we Americans have suffered enough. No more mandates of any kind. Better yet, “Let’s go mandates.”

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.