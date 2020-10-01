Making debate history the wrong way

“Not true,” Biden replied — and then pivoted to a line he appeared to have prepared for that predictable moment: “This is not about my family or his family. It is about your family. ... He doesn’t want to talk about what you need — you, the American people.”

“Then you shouldn’t have taken the money,” Trump fired back.

Future students of rhetoric will not use this debate as a model. Future students of American politics, on the other hand, may look on it as the culminating moment of a long decline of civil discourse in the age of Trump.

Biden has long been known for an almost quaint attachment to the bipartisan courtesies of an earlier age. During the Democratic primary season, he got into trouble with his party’s more militant wing by suggesting rhapsodically that if he were elected, Republican senators would experience “an epiphany,” and old-fashioned deal-making would come back into fashion.

In the face of his immediate challenge, which was to survive the first of three debates with Trump, that version of Biden appears to have been stashed in his basement.

The Biden who appeared Tuesday evening came ready for battle. He stammered a bit, as he often does. His sentences occasionally wandered. But he committed nothing that qualified as a gaffe.