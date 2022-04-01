Locke to discuss novels, screenwriting

In addition to being an award-winning novelist, Attica Locks is a noted screenwriter of such programs as the TV series "Empire."

She will touch on this aspect of her career when she gives a Zoom presentation on her book "Bluebird, Bluebird" at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Brazos Valley Reads initiative.

Locke studied screenwriting and directing at Northwestern University, and was a fellow at the Sundance Institute’s Feature Filmmakers Lab in 1999.

She has written multiple screenplays, including scripts for HBO, Disney and 20th Century Fox.

Locke was also a writer and producer for the award-winning Fox series "Empire," which ran from 2015 to 2020. The series centers on the hip hop and entertainment company Empire Entertainment and the drama among the members of the founder’s family as they fight for control of the company.

During its run, "Empire" was one Fox’s most watched television shows. Locke, along with her co-writer Joshua Allen, won a Voice Award in 2015 for their work on the show.

Locke was also a writer for Ava Duvernay’s critically-acclaimed 2019 Netflix series "When They See Us." The show is based on the 1989 events of the Central Park jogger case and explores the lives of the five male suspects who were accused falsely and prosecuted on charges of assaulting and raping a white woman in Central Park in New York City.

The series received multiple nominations and awards, primarily for its ensemble cast, which included John Leguizamo, Asante Blackk and Jharrel Jerome, among others.

The show avoided the vulgar fun of other true crime shows and instead thoughtfully explored each individual man’s story, eliciting empathy and a strong desire for justice.

As other critics have stated, it is also a show about parents and children as much as it is about justice and race.

The combination of Ava Duvernay’s keen direction and Attica Locke’s meticulous screenwriting make "When They See Us" a must-watch show.

More recently, Locke helped adapt Celeste Ng’s "Little Fires Everywhere" for a Hulu limited series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, which aired in 2020.

Set in the upper-middle class neighborhood of Shaker Heights, Ohio, in the late 1990s, the show centers on the intertwining lives of the picture-perfect Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and her family with the mysterious Mia (Washington) and Pearl Warren, a mother and daughter who arrive in Shaker Heights to start over.

As the Richardson children are individually drawn to the enigmatic Warrens, Elena becomes determined to uncover Mia’s secret past. Her obsession comes with terrible consequences.

While Ng’s novel kept the racial identity of Mia’s character ambiguous, the show centers the racial and economic divides of the main characters, making for gripping and tense character-driven television.

Brazos Valley Reads is a community reading program designed to encourage a shared cultural experience in the Brazos Valley.

Founded by the department of English at Texas A&M University and now in its 18thyear, Brazos Valley Reads brings internationally celebrated authors to the Brazos Valley.

Past authors include Colson Whitehead, Elizabeth Acevedo, Geraldine Brooks, Julia Alvarez, Tim O’Brien, Sandra Cisneros, Sherman Alexie, Tayari Jones and Maxine Hong Kingston.

Locke’s novel "Bluebird, Bluebird" not only won the Edgar Award in 2018 from the Mystery Writers of America but has also won the Anthony Award from the World Mystery Convention that same year.

"Bluebird, Bluebird" focuses on the investigation of two murders in East Texas. Darren Mathews, a Black Texas Ranger, explores communities he already has some familiarity with since East Texas is his birthplace.

Ranger Mathews’s investigation involves confronting members of the Aryan Brotherhood, as well as the more complicated negotiations with local and state law enforcement.

Locke’s book thoughtfully explores a range of characters whose loyalties are intermeshed with concerns for family, economic security, passion and friendship.

There is also a sequel to "Bluebird, Bluebird" titled "Heaven, My Home."

Both books are of special interest to the Brazos Valley community since the plot and characters relate to the history and culture of East Texas, particularly in the region of Highway 59.

A film drama series is likely to be forthcoming based on these novels.

Grace Heneks teaches in the English department at Texas A&M University.