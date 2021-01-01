Let's hope 2021's stay will be better that the past year

However, in the 2020 general election, Republican Sen. Pete Flores of Pleasanton lost the seat he had won in a special election.

That dropped the Republican super-majority to 18 votes — one less than needed to bring up a bill without Democratic help.

Four former Republican senators recently said Patrick’s proposal to further reduce the two-thirds rule is going the wrong direction.

The former senators are David Sibley of Waco, Bob Deuell of Greenville, Craig Estes of Wichita Falls and Bill Ratliff of Mt. Pleasant .

Ratliff also had served as acting lieutenant governor for two years, beginning in late 2000, when then-Lt. Gov. Rick Perry became governor after then-Gov. George W. Bush became president.

The two-thirds rule encourages bipartisan cooperation in the Senate, the former senators said.

Some who served when Republicans were in the minority in the early 1990s said the two-thirds rule “helped root out” highly controversial bills without widespread support.

“This allowed the Senate to stay focused and not get distracted by highly partisan or bitter issues that damage relationships and the integrity of the Senate, like we saw last session under the new rule.