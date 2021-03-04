Let the voters decide if Cuomo should remain in office

He also told her, according to The New York Times, he was open to a relationship with a woman in her 20s. Cuomo is 63; Bennett is 25.

“I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me,” said Bennett, who was transferred to a new job away from Cuomo’s office after she reported the harassment last June to Cuomo’s chief of staff.

A third young woman, a veteran of the Obama White House, Anna Ruch, said the governor — whom she had never before met — put his hand on her bare back at a wedding in September 2019. When she removed his hand, she says, he told her she was being “aggressive,” then cupped her face with his hands and asked if he could kiss her.

“I didn’t have a choice in his physical dominance over me at that moment,” Ruch told The New York Times. “And that’s what infuriates me. And even with what I could do, removing his hand from my lower back, even doing that was not clear enough.” Her account is corroborated by a photo of the moment Cuomo held her face. He looks like a carnivore about to swoop down on his prey; she looks properly alarmed.

“I think every woman in America — so many of us — have been triggered by the photo in a way that was deeply uncomfortable,” New York Assemblywoman Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas told The Wall Street Journal.