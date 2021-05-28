Let smokers smoke

But how many in the Biden administration routinely stop to get some sort of frappuccino at Starbucks, which can have as many calories as a Big Mac? Yet those same people might look with disdain on those who routinely eat Big Macs. Similarly with soda, which has acquired class-based implications because poorer Americans drink it significantly more often.

True, smoking is quite bad for you, and deaths and adverse health effects from smoking are a significant problem. Yet despite that unquestionable fact, is it still possible legitimately to choose to smoke? Yes, it is. People all around the world enjoy smoking and taking away their preferred flavor diminishes their subjective sense of well-being for the same reason that banning frappuccinos would diminish the well-being of those in the Biden administration who like to indulge occasionally. Why don’t smokers’ preferences matter in the same way?

Some may argue that those who are addicted to smoking no longer are “choosing” to smoke, so their preferences don’t actually matter. Yet if addiction were the only reason people smoked, it wouldn’t explain why anyone starts smoking in the first place. Moreover, millions of Americans who aren’t addicted to nicotine enjoy occasional cigarettes after a long day, after a big meal or when they’re out at a bar. Often, that’s a menthol cigarette.