Let history's chips fall where they may

It is a simple fact of demographics that none of this progress would have come to pass if the majority of whites were dead-set against it — or simply willing to look the other way, as Northerners did when Southern Blacks were eliminated from the political process by a combination of legal chicanery and domestic terrorism, and Confederate monuments popped up like poisonous mushrooms all across the South.

There always have been white people, even if sometimes hesitant and ambivalent, on the right side of history; there were just not enough of them at some times and places.

It was courageous of The Eagle to remind us on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor of the injustice done to Japanese Americans. But even in this dismal chapter of our history, there were white American who fought the internment decision, protected their neighbors’ property that otherwise would have been disposed of at fire-sale prices, or like future GOP Sen. Alan Simpson, visited fellow Boy Scouts in a Wyoming internment camp.

By leaving examples such as these, and similar ones in the civil rights struggle,out of the story, Critical Race Theorists actually are undermining their own cause.