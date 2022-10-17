Leo Gonzales, Bryan school district, SMD 3

1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words)

More must always be done to keep our children safe. On site resource officers are our best defense for our children. More programs need to be instated so that these officers are seen as safe, stable confidants so that students feel comfortable confiding in them, going to them for advice and letting them know if they see or hear something that might become a threat. The more non-offense related interactions students have with our resource officers, the more opportunities we have to build a strong relationship with law enforcement. This is a relationship that grows in importance as many young people are afraid of encounters with law enforcement. Mutual trust is of the utmost importance and our resource officers are essential in building that bond.

2. Studies show that America’s children regressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. How should the Bryan school district ensure that its students are where they should be at their grade level? (150 words)

More individualized attention is essential. Although difficult considering budget cuts, loss of teaching personnel and the general burnout that many teachers and students have experienced as a result of the pandemic, many students need one on one, in person interactions. It is important for the school district to manage the funds available better and increase the teachers that are able to reach the students who need it most. As many students have become accustomed to online instruction and work, their sense of pride and accomplishment has diminished. It is much easier to avoid accountability to an online instructor than when dealing face to face with a teacher. We must work to reteach the importance of in person interaction which builds trust and respect between teachers and students.

3. Do you believe the Bryan school district is planning adequately for the future in what is known to be a rapidly growing community? (150 words)

Absolutely not. It is important to be good stewards of each and every dollar that is received by the school district. The current school board president recently stated on WTAW they went $2.5M over the budgeted $2M to purchase a property and that in the big scheme of things, $2.5M was not material compared to the $175M bond. My son tells me that Rudder does not have soap in the bathrooms and a recent Bryan High graduate told me teachers were informed the paper budget had been exceeded and the school would only allow one ream of paper per teacher per month, causing students to provide copy paper. When bare essentials such as paper and soap are not within budget, I find it appalling that the school board president would say that $2.5M is not a big deal. The school board MUST work wisely with the money they have budgeted.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this school board race? (100 words)

I graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in Ag Economics and The University of Houston Law School with a Juris Doctor and have been a real estate attorney, broker and small business owner in Bryan. My professional degrees along with my small business experience allow me to make informed decisions regarding contracts, legal agreements and budgets. Although the school district performs an essential service, it must still be run as a business with revenue and income considerations. I can offer an informed decision with the benefit of knowing the law on all matters that come before the school board.