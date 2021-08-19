Leaving a valuable history for future generations

Today, we are at a crossroad on what to do about Jan. 6. Democrats were nearly unanimous in their support for the select committee to investigate the insurrection. They believe that the country needs to know what happened and then improve security at the Capitol.

Republicans vigorously disagree. When Pelosi established the “select committee,” she received little more than skepticism from Republican leaders. Although two Republicans did agree to join the committee, they were roundly criticized by their colleagues for cooperating with the Democrats.

That’s because Republicans distrust Pelosi and dispute the very need for a select committee. Let standing congressional committees investigate and propose legislation, is their response. They perceive the select committee as a political effort by Democrats to embarrass former President Donald Trump.

And that’s the problem — two political parties with vastly different scenarios of what happened on Jan. 6.

In truth, both parties have been masquerading their opinions as facts. That doesn’t work. To paraphrase the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, each party is entitled to its own opinions, but not its own facts.