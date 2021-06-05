Leave changes to states

Some Republicans incorrectly claim that voting laws are the province of the states and the states alone. More accurately, the Constitution allows states to craft election laws, but in most cases, Congress can enact federal laws that will preempt or overrule state laws. In practice, however, states have had the preeminent role in elections, and only in specific instances has Congress stepped in with federal laws, with the result that American elections, unlike those of other countries, are extremely decentralized. States maintain significant differences in the way they run elections, from the balance of mail vs. in-person voting, the adoption of voting technology, the offices and questions that appear on ballots, to the hours of voting at polling places. Only in some very specific cases has Congress set federal standards by law: voting rights, “motor voter” registration, the post-2000 reforms and overseas voting, for example.

While such a decentralized election system can have flaws, states often have been engines for change. Major reform efforts such as the adoption of the secret ballot and the introduction of absentee voting and early in-person voting occurred state by state, without any federal mandate. If states sometimes are said to be laboratories of democracy, they also can be laboratories for democracy reform.