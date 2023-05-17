Among the most important recruits on the NCAA gridiron, diamond or court may be state legislators.

With the NCAA having washed its hands of policing athletes’ name, image, or likeness (NIL), state lawmakers are in a position to give their universities an advantage in signing the best athletes in the nation. As a result of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, athletes can obtain professional representation for contracts relating to the use of their NIL without losing their amateur status. In 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law giving college athletes the freedom to earn money for the use of their name, image, or likeness.

The way it works in Texas is that universities maintain control over NIL contracts signed by their student athletes. Athletes are prohibited from entering any NIL contract that conflicts with a provision of the student athlete's team contract, a provision of an institutional contract, a policy of the athletic department, or the honor code of the university. The significance is that these contracts are likely subject to public information requests making them available to the media and the public.

Student athletes are not allowed to earn NIL money for different reasons, such as in exchange for performance or attendance at a school, payments by the school, or for an endorsement while using the school’s trademarks. Athletes also cannot earn NIL money for promoting alcohol, tobacco products, e-cigarettes, steroids, sports betting, casino gambling, firearms they cannot legally purchase, or a sexually oriented business.

Organizations called collectives popped up around the country and in Texas. Collectives consist of supporters with a mission to help athletes maximize their NIL earnings. Texas A&M’s collective success has even irked Nick Saban into chiding University of Alabama boosters to step up their game.

The members of the Texas House of Representatives just stepped up their game, passing a bill (HB 2804) that would make Texas even more competitive in attracting the best athletes.

The bill would allow college athletes to profit using the school’s trademark if the school approves and charges the market rate. The new bill also would prohibit any conference from penalizing the school for an NIL issue.

For example, the bill would not allow the SEC or NCAA to keep The University of Texas out of a bowl game for a deemed NIL violation.

The bill also helps attract top talent and large contracts by keeping the contracts confidential and not subject to public information requests. This would be good for companies and athletes wishing to keep their business private. However, it could raise questions as to who is supporting athletes and for what reason.

The Texas House should be applauded for its role in making sure that Texas is a championship state and giving our universities the competitive advantage to attract the best athletes.

The future of this bill is still unclear as there are now less than two weeks left in the legislative session but having an identical bill pending in the Senate improves its chances.

Texas must lead the nation in NIL or be left behind by other states and universities. Other states are passing NIL laws to create an attractive atmosphere for student athletes.

Texas produces some of the best athletic teams in the world and athletes should want to stay here to win championships, pursue their education and enjoy the freedom of an open market.