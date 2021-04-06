Lake Limestone needs better management

Brazos River Authority management says that there is no greater release of water downstream from the dam than that taken in. The problem is the velocity and the volume of the releases. Nature, without the dam, would start releasing water as the rainfall begins. Runoff immediately starts gently into the river and starts flowing immediately, not after it accumulates and then, like a beaver dam, bursts and floods everything downstream.

Nature has cut the river channel to accommodate its flows. The river authority has not done anything to accommodate the flows.

My neighbor has property that has been in the family for 150 years. Her grandfather was able to farm the land productively. The flooding was not significant enough to prevent him from raising crops and cattle for his livelihood. Only in the recent past, since the dam has been built and the management of the lake has gone off track, has the productive use of the land been curtailed significantly.

Authority management asserts that if you are in the floodplain you need to expect flooding. That is not true. Landowners along a river expect flooding from nature, not from operational releases completely controlled by man. The current management of the dam, I believe, in fact constitutes a government taking.