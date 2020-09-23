Labor Department finds good news, strength in midst ofthe pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When 2020 began, the United States was experiencing historic economic growth and record low unemployment. In fact, through February 2020, there were more job openings than job seekers.

Then coronavirus stunned the world, and our economy was rocked to its very core.

As the director of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Public Liaison, I’ve spent the past few months hearing from outside groups and individuals to get a “pulse” on what is happening and how businesses are adapting to these historic times and letting them know what the Trump Administration is doing to help them during this unprecedented pandemic.

What strikes me most about these discussions is the ability of business owners and employees to bounce back.

In the midst of the pandemic, private sector leaders have stepped up, displaying a remarkable amount of ingenuity to bring their businesses, employees and our nation through these difficult times.

Their dedication to rebuilding in the midst of an unforeseen crisis proves that America’s economy is as resilient as its hardworking citizens.