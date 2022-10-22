Kyle Schumann, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words)

I believe each councilman does a good job of being open and available to their constituents today, but the city itself does a poor job of communicating to the citizens, legally they only have to put notices of meetings in 2 places, which leaves a large majority of us on the outside looking in and only finding out about items after they’ve been passed. As far as funding, there are areas that are in more dire need of resources vs other newer areas that are better maintained. We need to ensure all areas get up to the same level so that we can all rise together as a city.

3. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

From my experience, I believe they are, providing they can stay on subject and not levy personal attacks. I wish that we would allow for open comment periods again so that issues that have arisen can be put on the public record at council, instead of having to have 2 or more council member, or the mayor, put it on the agenda. I do believe the council members listen, but they may not always be able to take action on it at that time and it can be seen as ignoring people.

3. What major projects would you like the city to undertake in the next 10 years? (150 words)

Updating the laws regarding communications to the citizens, bring all roads up to a set standard, expand key corridor road ways ahead of growth to ensure it does not cause problems later. Provide Fire Fighters and Police forces with the resources necessary to

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

I was a member of the Corps of Cadets (Sq 8 Outlaws) at Texas A&M University for 4 years and studied Engineering Technology Telecommunications. I joined the Texas Army National Guard and served as a 25 S (Satellite Communication Maintainer/Operator) for 6 years. I am now a Project Coordinator / Procurement Specialist for a company located in town and will bring that attention to detail and goal accomplishment history to the city level to ensure we do not let items fall through the cracks.