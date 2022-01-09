Knowing what true love is

Pope Francis rattled some big cages when he said people who adopt pets instead of people are selfish in some cases. The last part of that sentence was left out of many stories, and the rest informed some rabid reactions from pet lovers, as well as some childless-by-choice folks.

Mainly, he was saying that economies are in trouble because of declining birthrates, affecting production and, therefore, the ability to support aging populations.

He was also expressing concerns about what the effect will be on our humanity as people increasingly turn from human families to pet households.

Let me say first: It is a rare day that I agree with everyone.

I am an irrational animal lover — I love anything with a heartbeat — and so my heart swells when an animal is rescued and adopted. But the idea that animal lovers such as me ought instead to be having or adopting children — and are selfish for not doing so — seems to me a preposterous conflation leading to a false conclusion.

That said, he’s the pope, and who am I?

Answer: Someone who thinks she knows what he meant.