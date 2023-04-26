It’s easier for the younger generation to become caught up in our own lives and forget the struggles and sacrifices made by the generations that came before us. We may be aware of the Vietnam War, but for many of us, it’s just something that happened in the history books.

However, it was a significant event that made an astounding impression on those who lived through it.

One of those people is John Kendall Sr., my grandpa. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and the memories of those times have influenced him ever since. It was very impressionable for me to talk to him about his time in the military, and I think more young people should make the effort to get in touch and reach out to their grandparents who served.

My grandfather and I discussed his motivations for enlisting in the Marines and his experiences serving in Vietnam during our virtual Facetime together. He discussed the difficulties he had as a tunnel rat and the lessons he took away from the situation. He also spoke about the value of showing respect to those with whom he served, as well as the kinship they developed while serving together.

My grandfather’s experiences in Vietnam as a Marine were not always enjoyable. He had to overcome difficulties, including enduring monsoons without adequate shelter and navigating the perils of being a tunnel rat. In addition, he talked about the friendships he established while serving his nation and the joy he had in doing so.

I came to understand the significance of remembering the sacrifices made by those who served before us as I listened to my grandfather’s stories. It’s simple to take our liberty and security for granted, yet these things wouldn’t exist today without the efforts of the generation before us. The best way to appreciate our grandparents’ sacrifices and learn more about our own history is to talk to the ones who lived through it.

Finally, I urge the next generation to talk to their relatives who served in the military. From their experiences, we may learn so much and have a greater understanding of the sacrifices they made.

Take action and inquire now rather than waiting to learn their tales after they are gone. You may just discover a hero in your own family.