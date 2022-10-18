Kimberly McAdams, College Station school district, Place 5

1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words)

CSISD takes great strides to keep our students and staff safe, but it is certainly an ongoing endeavor. Our board recently initiated a new district position, Coordinator of Safety and Risk Management, to continue our focused efforts in this area. We also added two additional Resource Officers, bringing the number on our campuses to nine. Our 2021 bond initiative, approved by the voters, included $2.3M in safety and security upgrades for our facilities. We have robust processes in place, as well as strong partnerships with both the Brazos Sheriff’s Department and CSPD.

When we talk about school safety, we must not overlook the mental health needs of our students. CSISD has a Behavioral Threat Assessment team at each campus working to prevent threats to our schools. We have amazing counselors and specialists, but more resources for mental health assessment and support are needed. This is expensive but important.

2. Studies show that America’s children regressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. How should the College Station school district ensure that its students are where they should be at their grade level? (150 words)

While it is true that many students across the country regressed during the pandemic, the good news is that CSISD students fared much better than most. In August, the board compared 2019 (pre-COVID) data to 2022, and there was a lot to celebrate. The great news is that in Reading and Social Studies, CSISD students performed BETTER than the 2019 results, across the board. There is still progress to be made with Math and Science, but our students are nearing pre-COVID levels and outperforming their peers across the state. Focused efforts will continue in these areas with year-round monitoring.

These gains are due to amazing efforts by our teachers and families. The district had many systems previously in place, while others were added, such as additional tutors and tutoring time. Our summer school program also expanded greatly to allow more students to attend and close the learning gaps.

3. Do you believe the College Station school district is planning adequately for the future in what is known to be a rapidly growing community? (150 words)

CSISD has grown rapidly over the past 15 years, adding 5 new schools in a 5-year period at one point. While that pace has slowed, we still expect a steady 2-3% growth over the next 5-10 years. With an approximate 3-year window from issuing a bond to opening a school, planning for this growth is key.

As part of an established annual process, the board receives a growth projection and associated capacity analysis each fall. This year, the district has also launched a complete facility review and capacity analysis, leading to an updated long-range plan to prepare for future facility needs.

When we build a new school, we must adjust the boundaries. While I was not on the board during the last boundary adjustment efforts, I did watch and learn from it. This process must start early, involve much community input, and be generous in grandfathering existing students.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this school board race? (100 words)

I have two Engineering degrees and have worked as a consultant for over 20 years, helping companies become more efficient in their operations. I have a strong understanding of data and processes.

I also have 15 years of PTO experience in 5 CSISD schools, serving as Treasurer, VP, and President.

The greatest asset I bring to the board is my 6 years of board service. During that time, I have served on 12 local and 2 regional committees, as well as the state-level Legislative Advisory Council. I have received over 150 hours of training in education and school board topics.