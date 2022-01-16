Key facts as the Senate considers rules reform

“The public business must, in some way or other, go forward. If a pertinacious minority can control the opinion of a majority, respecting the best mode of conducting it, the majority, in order that something may be done, must conform to the views of the minority; and thus the sense of the smaller number will overrule that of the greater, and give a tone to the national proceedings. . . . It is often . . . kept in a state of inaction. Its situation must always savor of weakness, sometimes border upon anarchy.”