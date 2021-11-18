Kerpen on drug price controls

An analysis of an earlier version of the Democratic price control plan by University of Chicago researchers found that it would lead to between 167 and 324 fewer new drugs being developed over the next two decades, with R&D spending plunging about $1 trillion to $2 trillion.

There is no free lunch. If politicians slam the breaks on Medicare prescription drug spending, seniors inevitably would have less access to innovative drugs.

We might expect major U.S. corporations to understand the basic reality that markets allocate resources better than politicians, and that price controls do more harm than good. Unfortunately, when it comes to health care policy, the HR department seems to call the advocacy shots even when the corporate suite would know better.

When the latest Democratic draft was announced, Bloomberg ran an article with the surprising headline “Drug Price Deal Hailed by Employers as Key Step to Slash Costs.”

The American Benefits Council, which represents hundreds of large employers, said they were “very supportive of the provisions.”

“The negotiations provision will be a foot in the door,” the article quoted the ERISA Industry Committee saying favorably, that would lead to the extension of drug price controls to private plans outside of Medicare.