Ken Paxton is in more hot water

Explain that.

“Well, I voted against him in the March 1 primary,” said the acquaintance, a lawyer. “Paxton has been showing below 50 percent in the polls — maybe missing a chance to win without a runoff. If there is a runoff, on May 24, I’ll get to vote for the other candidate. So I will have voted against Paxton twice.

“And then, if he survived that runoff, and makes it to the general election Nov. 8, I’ll get one more chance to vote against him.”

Well, what about the other races? Governor? Lieutenant governor? And so on?

“Oh, I just voted for someone besides Greg Abbott or Dan Patrick in those races, and for someone else in all the other races where there was a Republican incumbent.”

Think it’ll work?

“Probably not. But I figured I might as well give it a try.

Election notes:

Friday is the last day for in-person early voting.

If you didn’t vote in a primary election, you can vote in either party’s runoff. But if you voted in a primary, you’re limited to that party’s runoff.