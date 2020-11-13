Keep yourself and the rest of us safe by wearing a mask

Just when we thought things were getting better, the novel coronavirus has reasserted itself across America and the number of cases reported daily has reached unimaginable highs. There has been talk in many places about shutting down again — talk we hope doesn’t go anywhere. We need to get the entire country completely open and eager for business as soon as possible but as safely as possible.
But we must accept that the coronavirus pandemic is getting worse — as our incredible scientists warned — rather than getting better.
After peaking at 75,687 on July 16, the number of new COVID-19 cases in America began to decline — slowly but surely. As the county began opening up, though, the numbers started to climb once again, slowly as first but more rapidly as time went on. On Oct. 23, we set a new high with 85,088. Since then, we almost doubled that number, with 163,402 new cases reported across the country on Thursday.
Texas leads the country with 1.06 million reported cases of the coronavirus, and 19,711 deaths — including 81 right here in Brazos County.
There is good news. The much anticipated first vaccine against the coronavirus should be available for emergency distribution in a matter of weeks, and other vaccines won’t be far behind. Health care workers and people with compromised health. President Donald Trump on Friday said the vaccine should be available to every American by April.
That’s still a long way off and too many Americans — and others around the world — will die from the coronavirus before the vaccine is available.
While waiting for the vaccine, there are things each of us can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They aren’t new, but they bear repeating.
• Wash your hands with soap and water frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds. If you can’t wash your hands, they liberally use hand sanitizer with a minimum alcohol content of 60 percent. Don’t shake hands and don’t hug others.
• Practice social distancing at all times. Avoid crowds as much as possible, but when you can’t, stay at least 6 feet away from people outside your immediate group.
• If you don’t feel good, for heaven’s sake stay home. If you feel bad enough, consult with a doctor.
• Finally, the most important thing you can do is wear a mask. Every medical expert stresses this. Even the president recommends it, although he almost never follows his own advice. President Trump continued to hold massive outdoor rallies right up to Election Day — with few masks sighted and no social distancing practiced. As a result, we have spikes in the coronavirus in the days and weeks after. The virus has spread throughout the White House and even the president contracted it. Thankfully, he recovered although there were some nervous moment until he was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and safely back at the White House.
Somehow, wearing a mask got caught up in presidential politics. For many people — particularly Trump’s millions of supporters — it became, somehow, un-American to wear a mask. People proved how “tough” they are by going maskless — and many of them proved how suseptible they were to the novel coronavirus.
For months, we have been told by the experts that wering a mask protects everyone around us. Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the masks also protect the mask-wearer. Masks with only a single layer of cloth aren’t effective, but double layers of cloth work well, as do the disposable single-use masks.
It will take a lot of things happening to bring an end to thos pandemic.
We should maintain social distancing, stay away from crowds if possible, wash our hands frequntly with soap and water, and above all, wear a mask.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.