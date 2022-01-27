Keep postal service reforms going

DeJoy’s running the Postal Service like a business, not a federal agency, which is what some of its congressional allies wish it still were.

People forget it’s postage and package delivery services that fund its day-to-day operations, not tax dollars. Yet were it to go bankrupt someday, it would be the taxpayers who’d have to fund the bailout.

Some free marketeers would rather have every aspect of mail and package delivery managed by the private sector. That might make sense some day, but that would require it also have a universal service requirement imposed upon it — if the level of service were to remain the same.

Right now, none of that is on the table. The only thing under consideration is how to build on DeJoy’s already successful reforms so the postal Sservice can continue to do what we all expect it to.

The bill soon to come up in Congress goes in the right direction, especially since its rural delivery provision, known as Section 202, ensures that mail and packages will continue to be delivered together, efficiently, to every address in the continental United States at least six days a week. This is, as DeJoy has said, “a central aspect of our universal service mission.”