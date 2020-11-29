Keep guns unloaded, locked up

• Gun case — A gun case is a plastic portable storage case that will protect your firearm from damage and can include a lock for extra security.

• Strong box — A strong box is a small durable safe designed to hold just one or multiple firearms. These can be purchased with key, combination, or fingerprint locks. In some cases, they are portable. And many also come with the option to mount them to a wall or vertical surface permanently. Once they are mounted, they are very difficult to steal.

• Gun cabinets — Gun cabinets are more like furniture than any of the other storage devices. They are made of wood and glass to display your gun collection. They are usually cheaper than gun safes and most will have a locking feature. The main appeal of a gun cabinet is that it is aesthetically pleasing.

• Gun safe/vault — The most secure option to store firearms is a gun safe or gun vault. These are large enough to store multiple firearms and ammunition. They are typically made of steel and are very heavy. It is recommended that they are secured to prevent them from falling over. Gun safes and vaults have options for key, codes or fingerprint locks. Because of their size, weight, and the materials they are made from, they are difficult to steal and keep firearms out of sight. Many are even fire resistant.