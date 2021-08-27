Keep guns from being stolen

In a way of thinking, gun ownership in America is deeply rooted in a desire for personal responsibility. Many gun owners carry a gun out of a desire to defend themselves if attacked, and many Americans take pride in being able to defend their family and loved ones by keeping a weapon in their home.

But there is another element to personal responsibility that attaches to gun ownership, and this one happens to offer an easy way to diminish calls for gun restrictions in the future. To wit, if more gun owners took simple steps to keep their lawfully owned guns from being stolen and used by dangerous criminals then society would be better off and there would be fewer calls for more gun controls.

Considering what’s unfolding in Arlington, Texas. In this large and sprawling community, Police Chief AI Jones has noted recently that a recent spate of violence actually stems from criminals stealing guns from cars, many left unlocked.

Jones said he has seen a rise in violence in Arlington that is due to teenagers having access to guns and that most of the guns being confiscated by police have been stolen from vehicles.