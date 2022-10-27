Justin Lopez, Republican for Justice of the Peace, Brazos County Precinct 4

1. How would you make the position more accessible to the public? (150 words)

Accessibility is important. I would continue the zoom court options and look into having a night court or extended hour option for the court as well – in addition to the regular in person court hours. My job as JP is to make the court as accessible as possible so that the people in Precinct 4 can handle their business without having to miss work and potentially hinder their financial stability. Precinct 4 is an economically diverse community, and I will ensure that all people in my precinct are able to reasonably access the court.

2. Justices of the Peace do not have to be attorneys. How would you ensure that all appropriate laws are followed? (150 words)

All newly elected Justices of the Peace are required to take 80 hours of new judge training so that we can hear cases on day one. Justices of the Peace are governed by the laws of the state of Texas. It will be my honor and duty to make sure that everyone is treated fairly and equally under the law. All decisions in my court will be according to the law. Knowledge is understanding. Education is important – I will use the resources through the Texas Justice Court Training Center to always stay up to date on the latest laws and required court procedures. It’s my promise to ensure the people of Brazos County are receiving fair and due process under the law.

3. Many residents are more comfortable speaking Spanish. How would you accommodate their needs in court? (100 words)

It’s my priority to make sure that we have a member of the staff that can speak Spanish. I think it is paramount to the court and to our community that we are able to communicate to the people of Precinct 4. In addition, I will make sure that we have quick access to state certified translators at any point so that members of the community are able to take care of their case and understand the processes of the court.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this office? (100 words)

I have an associates degree from Sam Houston State University and have worked in the property management industry for 13 years, protecting both tenant and landlord rights in JP court. My professional experience managing multifamily properties, balancing budgets, supervising large staffs and having observed JP court since 2009, has prepared me to be Justice of the Peace. The Justice of the Peace court deserves a JP who is not biased to one demographic or political party. My life experiences and tremendous passion for public service has led me on this journey to become Brazos County’s next Justice of the Peace.