Justice Breyer should consider retiring

Democrats might be playing even further behind should a younger, left-leaning substitute to Breyer not be confirmed as soon as possible. The current 6-3 conservative high court majority could easily become 6-2 or 7-2, depending on Democrats’ fortunes next year and in 2024.

Breyer actually finds himself in a more politically precarious position than Ginsburg. Control of the Senate hangs on the continued good health of six Democratic senators over age 70 who hail from states where a Republican governor would fill a seat vacated due to death — and thus flip control of the chamber to the GOP.

Second, recall the rationalizations Ginsburg gave for not stepping down. “I think one should stay as long as she can do the job,” she said in 2013. A year later, she asked, “Who do you think could be nominated now that would get through the Senate that you would rather see on the court than me?”

As an avid Boston Red Sox fan, it’s likely that Breyer is familiar with WAR, or “wins above replacement,” which attempts to quantify how much value a player provides over an average, ready-for-call-up replacement player — say, a decent minor leaguer or an unsigned free agent off the street.